Gerlinde M. Shelton, age 68 years of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at the Care Center of Kenton Pointe, Maysville, Ky. Gerlinde was born on Nov. 1, 1950, the daughter of the late Keela and Margarthe (Naumann) McGlothin in Maysville, Ky.

Gerlinde is survived by her husband Gary Shelton of Ripley, Ohio; two daughters, Heidi Fisher and Billy of Ripley, Ohio and Hilary Shelton and Michael Rowland of Batavia, Ohio; four brothers, Howard McGlothin and Sue of Plant City, Florida, Donnie McGlothin and Tina of West Chester, Ohio, Gary McGlothin and Sandy of Aberdeen, Ohio, and Dana McGlothin of Bentonville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Johannah and Kailee Fisher; and grand dog Addy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ken Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.