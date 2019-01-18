Because of the imepending weekend weather, the North Adams Football program’s will be first-ever Chili Cook-Off has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Seaman Community Building.

The cook-off will raise funds for the North Adams program to have its own field this fall,

The entry fee is $10 per crock pot of chili and entries must arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Carol at (513) 509-9873.