Forty-four individuals and one group were recently recognized at the 94th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, eight received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture Interim Director Tim Derickson presented each winner with a certificate.

One of the honorees was Adams County’s Mark Wickerham, whose nomination letter is quoted below:

“It is with great pleasure that the Adams County Agricultural Society Directors name Mark Wickerham as the 2018 Adams County Outstanding Fair supporter. Mark and his wife Dara bought West Union Electric and Plumbing four years ago and have been tremendous fair supporters.

Mark started working at West Union Electric and Plumbing at the age of 14 and has always strived to help his community and the Adams County Agricultural Society with pricing donations, delivers in emergency situations and at all times of the day and night.

Mark has developed hand sinks that are used all over the fairgrounds. These sinks were featured at the Ohio Fair Managers Convention two years ago under Adams County Fair highlights and unique photos.

Mark and his family are members of the West Union Church of Christ. Mark always sets a large tent up on the fairgrounds each fair sponsored by the Church for families to enjoy fellowship and Shade. Thanks Mark for being part of our “Fair Family”!”

(Apologies, the incorrect photo appeared in the Jan. 16 edition, corrected version will appear in the Jan. 20 weekend edition.)