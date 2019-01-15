By Mark Carpenter-

Basketball fans take heed! The sixth annual Coach Dave Young Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19 at North Adams High School with this year’s all-day hoops event being sponsored by Fast Track It Auctions. The Classic honors the memory of the late Dave Young, a true legend in the local coaching ranks, who collected over 400 wins in his long and illustrious career, most of it spent as the boys head coach at North Adams. The 2019 Classic will feature five boys varsity contests, along with one girls varsity battle, four teams from Adams County and six teams total from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The action on Jan. 19 will begin at noon on the hardwood at NAHS with a battle of fire-breathing Dragons as the West Union Dragons will face off with the Dragons of Fairland High School, followed at 1:30 by the Ripley Blue Jays matched up with the South Point Pointers out of the OVC.

The only girls game of the day follows at 3:15 p.m. as the host North Adams Lady Devils will battle the Lady Panthers of Chesapeake High School. At 5 p.m. the Peebles Indians will also face Chesapeake in the day’s fourth contest.

The SHAC’s Eastern Brown Warriors will play the 6:45 p.m. game, matched up with the Eastern Pike Eagles and the day of basketball concludes at 8:45 p.m. when the home team, the North Adams Green Devils will go up against the Racine Southern Tornadoes.

A special bonus for North Adams fans will take place before the final game as the school will hold it Athletic Hall of Fame inductions with the 2019 inductees being Troy Storer and Coach Dave D’Avignon.

Admission for the Young Classic is $8, which will get fans as many games as they want to see. No passes will be accepted.