Rhea Ruth Rhoads Bell, daughter of Loyal and Carolyn Rhoads, age 79 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. She was blessed with three daughters, Rhonda Bell, Rebecca Bel,l and Rachel (Jeff) Unger. In addition she had three grandchildren, Heath, Coy, and MaRhea Unger.

She had the privilege of growing up with three brothers, Wilbur (Freda), Charles (Shirley), and Larry (Jacqui) Rhoads and two sisters, Norma (John) Brown and Barbara (Gene) Fitzpatrick. She married Joseph Nicholas Bell on July 19, 1959 and her extended family included her father and mother-in-law Homer and Naomi Bell and two brothers-in-law, Homer Kenneth (Sharon) Bell and Ralph Theodore Bell. She had many nieces and nephews.

Rhea spent most of her life in the Sinking Spring Community. She worked as a teacher’s assistant for the Adams County Ohio Valley Schools for over 32 years.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 12 p.m., with Pastor Greg Seaman officiating, at the Sinking Spring Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church Children’s Department.