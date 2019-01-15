By Patricia Beech-

The Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center (OVCTC) in Dec. 2018 hosted their Annual Interview Day.

Twenty local business professionals donated their time to conduct mock interviews with the school’s 85 seniors who were required to dress appropriately and show up armed with the resumes and references.

All seniors, with the exception of those already on Early Job Placement, were required to participate in one interview and many participated in a second optional interview.

Students were interviewed by someone from their chosen field of work and evaluated on their responses and professionalism.

“This is a valuable experience that caps off their career readiness training before graduation,” said CTC instructor Angela McGraw. “Every year, several ‘real’ job offers come as a result of this event.”

According to McGraw, the interviewers had glowing things to say about the students they met and the programs they worked with.

The OVCTC acknowledged the interviewers’ time and thanked them for their efforts.

“It was greatly appreciated,” says McGraw. “Their participation makes this event possible.”

The CTC Culinary Arts students provided the professional visitors with a continental breakfast before the interviewing sessions began.

This year’s interviewers were: Southern Ohio Communications; JD Equipment; Winchester Ag; Adams County Regional Water District; Great Clips; Moyer Winery; Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union 577; Mercy Hospital; Shriver’s Gold Realty; O’Reilly’s Auto Parts; Cornerstone Remodeling; Adams County Engineers Office; Frisch’s Restaurant; Studio B Salon & Spa; Prather’s IGA; and the Olde Wayside Inn.