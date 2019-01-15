By Mark Carpenter-

The rules are quite different across the river and the West Union Dragons were certainly made aware of that fact on Saturday, Jan. 5 as they played host to the Augusta Panthers, who came to the county seat from their home on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River. On that “other” side of the great Ohio, athletes as far down as the sixth grade can participate in varsity sports and it was a youngster who wreaked havoc all night on the Dragons on Saturday. The Panthers boast a very talented seventh grade point guard in Blake Reed, who combined with big man Stephen Cordle, led the Panthers to a 55-49 victory in their trek to Ohio on Saturday.

The Augusta strategy was evident from the game’s outset as they continually threw the ball inside to Cordle, who scored the seven early points for the Panthers. who also got two scores from Sam Appelman to take an 11-6 lead. The Dragons fought back to tie on a Conner Campbell three-pointer and a stick back by Brycen Staten, but another bucket in the paint by Cordle gave the visitors a 13-11 advantage after one quarter.

The quarter break gave new life to the home team as the Dragons reeled off the first seven points of period number two, getting two Staten free throws, a Bowan Tomlin three, and a basket by Ryan Rothwell to lead 18-13, but just as quickly, fortunes turned. West Union didn’t score again for nearly four minutes as the Panthers went on a run of their own, 9-0 with two more buckets by Cordle and a three-pointer by the fearless Reed to go in front 22-18, but the momentum took yet another shift in the final 3:47 of the first half, as the Dragons finished the half on a 9-0 run of their own, five of those points from Zane Kingsolver, and the home team took a 27-22 lead into the halftime break.

After Augusta got the first basket of the third quarter, the Dragons got four straight to open up a 31-24 lead, but five quick points by Reed closed that margin to just two points. A three-point play by Tomlin and a steal and score by Conner Campbell pushed the home side’s lead back to seven at 36-29, and later back to back buckets by Kingsolver capped an 11-2 run that gave West Union their first double digit lead at 42-31, but as had been the story all night, momentum shifted once again.

Over the final minute of the third quarter and the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Panthers blitzed the home team with an 12-0 spurt fueled by Reed and Cordle, and the visitors moved back in front by one at 43-42. The lead went back and forth over the next two minutes until a Preston Philpot basket put Augusta on top 50-47 with 1:27 to play in the game.

A jumper by Tomlin cut the gap to a single point and the Dragons regained possession with 26 seconds left and Coach Austin Kingsolver used a timeout, but out of that break, the Dragons turned the ball over and were forced to foul with the Panthers’ Appelman hitting one of two from the stripe. West Union grabbed the rebound on the miss, but again turned it over, resulting in a pair of Reed free throws. Tomlin misfired on a three-point attempt and with 1.5 seconds remaining, Appelman sealed the deal for the Panthers with two free throws that closed out a 55-49 win for the visitors from across the river.

The winning Augusta squad was offensively efficiently, getting all their points from just four players, led by Reed with 20 and Cordle with 17. Philpot and Appelman added 9 apiece to account for the final Panther total of 55.

The loss snapped a four-game West Union winning streak and dropped them to 6-5 on the year, and they were led in scoring by two players in double figures, Tomlin with 15 and Kingsolver with 14. Rothwell added 8 for the Dragons, who now are in the midst of a scheduling quirk that sees them have 10 days off, as they will not be back in action until Tuesday, Jan. 15 when they host the Eastern Warriors in a crucial Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest. The Dragons defeated Eastern on the Warriors’ home court, 58-54 on Dec. 21.

Augusta

13 9 14 19 —55

West Union

11 16 15 7 —49

Augusta (55): Philpot 4 0-0 9, Reed 6 4-4 20, Cordle 8 1-2 17, Appelman 3 3-4 9, Team 21 8-19 55.

W. Union (49): Rothwell 4 0-0 8, Staten 1 2-2 4, Madden 1 1-2 3, Tomlin 6 2-3 15, Conner Campbell 2 0-0 5, Kingsolver 6 2-4 14, Team 20 7-11 49.

Three-Point Goals:

Augusta (5)- Philpot 1, Reed 4

W. Union (2)- Tomlin 1, Conner Campbell 1