Mary A. Holsinger. age 93 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Holsinger was born on May 9, 1925, the daughter of the late Clinton and Ruby (McFarland) Taylor in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Holsinger and a son Ricky Holsinger.

Mary is survived by five daughters, Vickie Rogers of Aberdeen, Ohio, Lena Holsinger of Aberdeen, Ohio, Susie Blevins of Stout, Ohio, Linda Copas of Stout, Ohio;, and Tammy Brown of Stout, Ohio; five sons, Jerry Holsinger of Stout, Ohio, Roger Holsinger of Stout, Ohio, Carl Holsinger of Stout, Ohio, Robbie Holsinger of Stout, Ohio, and Kenny Holsinger of Friendship, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan.17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Greg Holsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 5- 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union,.