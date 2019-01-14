Denver R. Farley, 90 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Denver was born in Hinton, West Virginia, on June 19, 1928, the son of the late Otho and Ethel (Williams) Farley. Denver served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, Denver was employed by AK Steel and worked as a steel worker. He was a member of the Armco Employees Independent Federation (AEIF) Union Local #1943, in Middletown, Ohio, as well as the National Rifle Association. Denver attended the Peebles Baptist Church.

Denver was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Josie (Fox) Farley, who passed away on Sept. 21, 2007; and by a daughter, Joanne Cowgill. He is survived by two sons, Denver (Ramona) Farley, Jr. of Peebles and Rick (Paula) Farley, of Franklin, Ohio; and two daughters, Zora (Paul) Anders, and Rayetta Farley, both of Trenton, Ohio. Denver also leaves behind three brothers, Norman Farley of West Virginia, Stanley Farley of Ohio, and Wayne Farley of North Carolina; and two sisters, Martha Bennett of West Virginia and Margaret Ryan of Virginia. Denver’s passing will be mourned by his 14 grandchildren, his 24 great-grandchildren, and his two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at the Peebles Baptist Church, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Tony Kelly. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Military graveside services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Jan. 16, 2018 at the Peebles Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.