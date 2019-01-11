A single-day culvert replacement on state Route 781 in Adams County will take place next week; however, the location of the project has been changed.

Crews from the Adams County Highway Maintenance Facility were scheduled to close S.R. 781 on Tuesday, January 15, to replace a deteriorated pipe between County Road 28 (Jones Road) and Township Road 80143 (Penny Lane).

However, due to more immediate concerns three miles west of this site, the maintenance team will shift operations and close the route between T.R. 241 (John Fish Road) and T.R. 80133 (Monteray Valley Drive).

The closure will be in effect on the 15th from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via S.R. 348, S.R. 125 and S.R. 41.

The project between Jones Road and Penny Lane will be rescheduled, although a date has yet to be determined.