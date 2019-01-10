Robert M Seaman, 66 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his residence.

Bob was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Aug. 30, 1952, the son of the late Mark and Dorothy (O’Hara) Seaman. Bob served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Ohio State University and was employed by the Adams-Brown County Youth Home as a social worker. Bob was a member of the Peebles Lions Club and the Peebles Chapter of the American Legion, as well as the National Rifle Association.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Mark Seaman, Jr., and Jimmy Seaman. He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Seaman of Wilmington. Bob also leaves behind two brothers, P.D. Seaman of Chillicothe and Dwight Seaman of Peebles; and a sister, Claudia Ruggles of Springfield. Bob’s passing will be mourned by his two grandchildren, Skylar Seaman and Tristan Ward; as well as his three great-grandchildren, Alaina Younker, Hunter Ward, and Mackenzee Ward.

According to Bob’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from 12- 3 p.m. at the Sinking Spring Community Church in Sinking Spring, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Greg Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home