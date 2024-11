Roger Gorman, age 61 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Gorman was born March 23, 1957, the son of the late Samuel and Laura (Smith) Gorman in Seaman, Ohio.

Survivors include two sisters, Linda Williams of Blue Creek, Ohio and Teresa West of Seaman, Ohio; one brother, Earl Gorman of Peebles, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will be honoring Mr. Gorman’s wishes to be cremated.