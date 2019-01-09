“I’m Free

Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took his hand when I heard him call

I turned my back and left it all.”

Robert Eugene Shiveley, son of the late Henry and Maude (Redmon) Shiveley, was born March 12, 1926 and departed this life Jan. 8, 2019 at the age of 92 years, nine months and 27 days, at his home.

He was united in marriage to the late Catherine L. Shiveley on April 12, 1947. To this union was born four children: Donnie Shiveley, deceased, Carl (Linda) Shiveley of Florida, Joyce (Carl) Cox of Stout and Beverly Cox of Manchester; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Robert was a member of the Germany Church and attended as long as his health permitted.

“If my parting has left a void then fill it with remembered joy,

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, oh yes these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with time of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much…good friends…good times…a loved ones touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all to brief…don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

God wanted me now. He set me free.”

Memorial donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth,

Ohio 45662.

The visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at the Lafferty Funeral

Home in West Union. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Richmond officiating.

Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester.