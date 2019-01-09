Caryl R. Jones, 96 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Caryl was born Dec. 26, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Wiles) Paul in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell E. Jones, and son Thomas L. Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Cooper of Florence, Ala.; and son William Jones of West Union, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Greg Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.