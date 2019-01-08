Robert Dale Newman, age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, died Sunday Jan. 6, 2019 at Carlisle Manor. He was born in Blue Creek, Ohio on Sept. 2, 1935 to Jesse and Pearl (Spence) Newman. He served in the U.S. Army just after the end of the Korean War. He was employed with General Motors for 26 years and retired on July 1, 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jesse Earl, George Ray, and Norman Pearl; sisters Wanda Mame Newman and Ivy Sue Carroll; and daughter Saundra Faye Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Louise (Unger) Newman; two daughters, Brenda Kay (Robert) Egelston, Christina Gay (Lee) Butler; brother, Russell Eugene; three sisters, Bertha Mae Edenfield, Norma Merle Hilterbrand, Judy Kay Leeth. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.brightfocus.org/donate and look for Alzheimer’s Disease Research, then memorial donation spot.