Peebles High School is one of only four Ohio high schools awarded the Ohio Department of Education PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) Silver Award.

Positive behavioral interventions and supports is a way for schools to encourage good student behavior.

With PBIS, schools teach kids about behavior, just as they would teach about other subjects like Reading or Math. The focus of PBIS is prevention, not punishment.

The PBIS awards were given to the schools that demonstrated extraordinary leadership in implementation efforts, creative problem solving, and innovative strategies.

Each year the Ohio PBIS Network, via the 16 Ohio State Support Teams (SST), recognizes schools for their quality and fidelity to PBIS implementation.

Schools are eligible to receive awards at the bronze, silver or gold level of distinction.

Ohio high schools receiving the Silver Award in 2018 were Brunswick High School and Harding High School in Cleveland; Franklin Heights High School in Columbus; and Peebles High School.

To celebrate their successful implementation of the behavior-based program, the award-winning schools were honored at the 2018 Ohio PBIS Showcase on November 29-30 in Columbus.

PHS Assistant Principal Eric Hambrick and members of the Peebles High School PBIS Team, including Beth McElwee, Penny Tolle, Robin Boling, and Rachel Herman gave a 50-minute presentation to other Ohio school districts in attendance.

“We outlined the process we used to win the Bronze Award in 2017 and the Silver Award in 2018,” Hambrick said, calling the school’s win a “rare educational achievement”.

As a result of winning the Silver Award, the Ohio Department of Education Region 14 SST designated Peebles High School as a “PBIS Site School” where other Ohio high schools can visit and learn about the PBIS program.