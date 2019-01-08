Our beloved Patricia Ruth Dunn Osman, known to many as Patsy, was born in Sardinia, Ohio on Dec. 14, 1925 and passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 92.

Pat was raised in Winchester, Ohio as the middle child and only daughter of Fred and Eva Massie Dunn. Her determination to keep up with her brothers helped create her can-do attitude. A proud graduate of Winchester High School Class of 1943, she was a cheerleader and played on the women’s basketball team. She was also named Gold Medal Queen of 1941 and held dear the trophy she received.

She met William “Bill” Osman of Manchester, Ohio, at the tender age of 14 while dancing with her brothers at the Roselawn Tavern. World War II called him away for four years and upon his return, they were married on April 29, 1945. Patsy worked to support them while Bill attended Cedarville College on the GI Bill. Upon graduation, they headed west and in 1954, settled in Paso Robles where she began her lifelong career as homemaker, mother to three girls and community volunteer extraordinaire.

As a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, she served as Sunday school teacher, church secretary, MYF leader, and many other leadership positions. Volunteering with Loaves and Fishes, she helped feed those in need and she is remembered by many for the delicious homemade cookies and candy she provided for the church social hour. Among close friends and family, her gift for baking earned her the title of Cookie Queen.

While her daughters were in school, she served as room mother and PTA President and, for her service and commitment, was awarded their highest honor – the PTA Life Achievement Award.

For many years, she was an active leader with Camp Fire Girls of America. Organizing bottle drives, bake and rummage sales were just some of her many fundraising activities. In addition, she was an active parent for a multitude of school activities including band boosters and cheer.

In her spare time, she was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothes and costumes for her daughters and their dolls. She also passed her love of flowers and gardening along to her daughters.

Once her daughters were in school, she returned to work at PR War Memorial Hospital as a billing clerk and eventually, Twin Cities Hospital, where she worked for many years and held several positions including business office manager.

Always the selfless advocate for others, her family came first and foremost. Throwing a party for a relative, helping care for the elderly – whether her own mother or one of her in-laws, and giving rides to someone who couldn’t drive were just a few of her many acts of thoughtfulness.

Pat was preceded in death by husband, William Osman; daughter, Patricia Osman-Osberg; parents, Fred and Eva Dunn; and brothers, James and Paul Dunn.

She is survived by daughters Gretchen (Sal) Cardinale and Lisa (Butch) Platt; her grandchildren Nickolas (Fawn) Cardinale, Jessica (Michael) Doremus, Vanessa (Jeff) Buss, Ashley Osberg, Andrew Osberg; and her great-grandchildren Anastasia and Roman Doremus.

On Friday, January 11 at 11 a.m. a graveside dedication and interment will be held at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. The following day, Saturday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. a memorial service celebrating her life, will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles. Immediately following her service, a reception will be held from 2- 6 p.m. in the banquet room of La Bellasera Hotel in Paso Robles, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles, 915 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446 or call (805) 238-2006.