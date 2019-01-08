By Mark Carpenter-

Make that five holiday Classic titles in a row for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils. The North Adams ladies claimed that fifth successive title on Dec. 29 with a 40-29 victory over the Peebles Lady Indians in the championship contest played at Manchester High School. Even more impressive, the title was the 16th in Coach Davis’ time at North Adams and the 12th in the last 13 years for the Lady Devils.

In Saturday’s championship tilt, the Lady Devils never trailed, again using their tenacious defense to hold the Lady Indians under 30 points and led by 13 points from sophomore Wylie Shipley, taking the 2018 championship hardware back to Seaman again.

“We were kind of flat but our kids, even though they’re young, have to get used to playing in front of crowds like this come tournament time,” said Coach Davis after the win. “We haven’t played in many atmospheres like this. Peebles is a handful and Justice is a hand full but I though we did a great job on her tonight, but we let Arey have her way at times. I thought our bench stepped up and that nice run in the fourth quarter got us the win.”

Back to back buckets by DeLaney Harper began the game for North Adams, before a Tatum Arey jumper got Peebles on the board. Free throws by Arey and Jacey Justice forged the Lady Indians into a 6-6 tie before North Adams’ Braylie Jones was fouled attempting a three-pointer and hit all three free throws, followed by a Shipley trey that as part of an 8-0 run to give North Adams a 14-8 lead after one quarter.

Scoring was at a premium in the second period , with Shipley having a big eight minutes with six points, including a long three from the corner. The final points of a defensive quarter came on a Justice jumper at the 2:09 mark and the intermission came with the Lady Devils on top 20-14.

In the third stanza, a 6-0 North Adams run midway through followed up by a jumper from Classic Most Valuable Player Grace McDowell pushed the Lady Devils’ advantage to double digits at 30-20. The spunky Lady Indians battled back with the period’s final five points, the final coming on an Arey basket with two seconds left, and at the end of three, it was North Adams still leading 30-25.

That lead shrank 90 seconds into the final quarter as Justice hit a three to pull Peebles within just two, but that turned out to be the only field goal of the final eight minutes for the Lady Indians, not scoring again until an Arey free throw with 48 seconds left in the game. In between, the Lady Devils got a basket from Harper and a Mary Sonner trey and in the final minute, four McDowell free throws wrapped up the title by the final count of 40-29.

In a low-scoring game, Shipley led the winners with 13 points and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Harper added 9 and McDowell 8 as the Lady Devils improved to 6-3 on the year.

“Grace is kind of a quiet leader for us and she stepped up big in these two games,” said Coach Davis.

For Peebles (8-3), Arey led the way with 15 points, with Jacey Justice held to just 9, a rare feat but helped by the fact that a first quarter elbow to the head saw the Lady Indians’ leading scorer covered with blood and obviously hampered after her return to the game. Both Justice and Arey were named to the Classic All-Tournament Team.

Peebles

8 6 11 4 —29

North Adams

14 6 10 10 —40

Peebles (29): Justice 2 4-4 9, Beekman 1 0-0 2, Toller o 0-1 0, Reed 1 0-0 2, Arey 6 3-6 15, Gray 0 1-4 1, Team 10 8-15 29.

N. Adams (40): Sonner 1 0-0 3, Shipley 5 1-2 13, Buttelwerth 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 3-3 3, McDowell 2 4-6 8, Harper 4 1-2 9, Team 14 9-13 40.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (1)- Justice 1

N. Adams (3)- Sonner 1, Shipley 2