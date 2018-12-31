By Mark Carpenter-

Most fans believed that the boys match up between the Peebles Indians and the West Union Dragons would be the best game of the opening night of the 2018 Holiday Classic and they weren’t disappointed. Both teams came into the game on winning streaks and playing well, and they treated a full house at Manchester High School to an exciting back and forth show that wasn’t decided for certain until the final play of the game. Using a big 13-0 fourth quarter run, the Dragons took a late lead and held on the very end to down the Indians 69-66 and earn a berth in the 2018 Holiday Classic title game with an opportunity to defend their 2017 championship.

“I’m excited about the outcome of this game,” said first-year West Union head coach Austin Kingsolver in his postgame radio interview. “I thought we could have done a lot of things better, especially on the defensive side of the ball and handling Peebles’ Weston Browning, he’s just a nice, nice player.”

“The Peebles kids play hard and they’ve had some big wins recently and I think that late in the first half and early in the second, we got a little too comfortable and gave them too many easy baskets. But late in the game I thought we regained our composure and did the things we had to do. We just have a very emotional and energetic bunch of kids.”

Both teams just seemed to be feeling each other out in the game’s opening period with the Indians content to be very patient on offense, but it was the Dragons who grabbed the early advantage. When a three-pointer by Peebles’ Dawson Mills cut an early west Union lead to 6-5, the Dragons responded by ending the first quarter on an 8-2 run, getting baskets from Zane Kingsolver, Ryan Rothwell twice, and Conner Campbell, as the first eight minutes closed with West Union on top 14-7.

The scoring pace became a little more frenetic in the second quarter, which began with an Oakley Burba “basket and one” for the Indians, who scored on their first four possessions of the stanza but still found themselves trailing 23-16 after West Union’s Cameron Campbell converted his own three-point play. Yet another three the old-fashioned way came from Peebles’ Weston Browning to pull his team within 25-21 and that was the beginning of a 9-2 run by the Indians that tied the game at 27 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

The Dragons answered with back-to-back scores from Kingsolver and Brycen Staten inside, but the Indians got the final blow of the first half when Burba drilled a long three at the buzzer from deep in the corner, slicing the West Union lead to 31-10 at the intermission.

The back and forth battle continued as the second half began with two baskets in the paint by Peebles’ Dylan Shulaw tied the game at 36 apiece and after a basket by Clayton Madden gave the lead back to the Dragons, the momentum went right back to the team in red when Mills hit a jumper and then a three from the corner to give the Indians their first lead of the game at 41-38. That lead lasted one trip as Rothwell tied it with a trey of his own, but Peebles responded with a three-point play by the elusive Browning, but Rothwell again has the answer, drilling another three to tie the score at 44.

Shulaw again got loose inside to give the lead back to the Indians, but the seesaw affair went on wen the Dragons got three straight to again reclaim the lead. A pair of Mills free throws off a technical foul whistled on West Union’s Bowan Tomlin combined with two Shulaw free tosses put Peebles back on top and when Mills hit a three late, the third quarter ended with the Indians in front 53-49, setting up what everyone in attendance knew was going to be a thrilling final eight minutes.

The first score of the final quarter was stick back by Peebles’ Kyle Lightner that increased the lead to six and after a Kingsolver three-point play and a bucket by Burba, the Indians still led 57-52 with 6:15 to play, but basketball, as much as any game, can see good fortune vanish quickly and that is especially so when you have a team of race horses in the stable as Coach Kingsolver does. For the next four minutes, the Dragons turned on the after burners and score the game’s next 13 points, with most of those points coming in transition. A Kingsolver basket began the run, which included a Tomlin three-pointer, a running layup by Cameron Campbell, and two more buckets by Tomlin as he raced by the Peebles defense. When the smoke cleared, the Dragons had turned a five-point deficit into a 65-57 advantage.

Any Peebles team coached by Josh Arey isn’t going away and the Indians didn’t, finally breaking the West Union run with another Mills trey. Later, a basket by Burba and two Browning free throws cut the Dragons’ lead to 66-64 with 33 seconds to play and the West Union defense then came up big to save the day. After Rothwell hit one of two from the foul line, a Mills three-point attempt to tie was blocked and Rothwell was fouled again and again hit one of two shots to make it 68-64.

The Indians ran a set full court out-of-bounds play that resulted in an easy layup for Browning with 5 seconds left and West Union’s Conner Campbell was fouled and he also hit one of two from the line giving Peebles one more chance, needing a three-pointer to tie and having the ball out of bounds with 1.4 second left on the clock. The pass came inbounds to Browning far out on the left win but his desperation off-balance three-point attempt was blocked by Rothwell and the Dragons had escaped, moving to the Holiday Classic title game plus picking up a big conference win, prevailing 69-66.

West Union improved to 5-4 on the season, 5-1 in the SHAC, and extended their winning streak to three games. The Dragons were led by Ryan Rothwell, who scored a game-high 21 points in one of his best performances of the season. Zane Kingsolver was close behind with a 19-point effort, with Bowan Tomlin also hitting double figures with 12 points.

Coach Arey’s Indians fell to 4-3 on the year, 3-3 in the SHAC, and saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Uniquely, the Indians had four starters in double figures and three of them scored 18 points- Dawson Mills, Oakley Burba, and Weston Browning. The fourth double figure Indian was Dylan Shulaw with 10.

The Dragons moved on to face North Adams in the Holiday Classic title game on Saturday, Dec. 29. Look for a full report on that game in the Jan. 6 weekend edition of The People’s Defender.

“ It’s a big deal for us to be in the championship game again,” said Coach Kingsolver. “It’s going to be a knock down, drag out for sure.”

Peebles

7 23 23 13 —66

West Union

14 17 18 20 —69

Peebles (66): Mills 6 2-2 18, Burba 8 1-1 18, Shulaw 4 2-2 10, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Browning 5 8-10 18, Team 24 13-15 66.

W. Union (69): Rothwell 8 3-7 21, Cameron Campbell 2 3-5 7, Staten 2 0-0 4, Madden 2 0-0 4, Tomlin 5 1-2 12, Conner Campbell 1 0-0 2, Kingsolver 8 3-5 19, Team 28 10-19 69.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Mills 4, Burba 1

W. Union (3): Rothwell 2, Tomlin 1