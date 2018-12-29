Kathy Harmon, age 68 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at her residence. Kathy was born on Nov. 15, 1950, the daughter of the late James and Edna (Taylor) Bayless in West Union, Ohio.

Kathy is survived by two daughters, Lesa Hatmacker and Kenneth of Manchester, Ohio and Stephani Hatmacker and John of West Union, Ohio; two brothers, Jimmy Bayless of Dayton, Ohio and Billy Bayless of Lynx, Ohio; one sister, Doris Bayless-Lambert of Ohio; and two grandchildren Bryant and Xander.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service one hour before.