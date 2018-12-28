Nancy L. Kennedy, age 72, of Manchester, Ohio died on Dec. 27, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 18, 1946, the daughter of William H. and Martha L. (Howell) Gray. Nancy worked for 37 years as a factory worker at Welded Wire before retiring. She was a member of the New Beginnings Church and loved her church family. Nancy’s pride and joys were her grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and was a hard worker. Nancy always loved to cook and following her retirement, she enjoyed spending time at her home or in her yard with her loving husband.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Kennedy; her children, Sherry (John) Gaffin of Manchester, Martina (Jeff) Fields of Manchester, and John (Jill) Kennedy of Manchester; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Andy) Baughey, Tara (Roger) Applegate, Brandon (Juana) Rowe, Jessica (Kyle) Alexander, Tyler Fields, Brooke Kennedy, and Drew Kennedy; her great-grandchildren, Kadyn and Andrew, Luke and Noah, and Evan and Eli; her siblings, Irena Blythe, Billy Gray, and Debbie Piquet; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service for Nancy will be held at the New Beginnings Church on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Dale Little will officiate. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery.