SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Lindsey Daniel

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Calvin and Casey Daniel

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends with players from other schools

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing in the rain

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the district
tournament individually

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Brett Young

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Elf”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The 100”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends and my boyfriend

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college to become an OT

Lindsey Daniel, WUHS