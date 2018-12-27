SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lindsey Daniel
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Calvin and Casey Daniel
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends with players from other schools
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing in the rain
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the district
tournament individually
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Brett Young
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Elf”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The 100”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends and my boyfriend
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college to become an OT