SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lindsey Daniel

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Calvin and Casey Daniel

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making friends with players from other schools

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing in the rain

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the district

tournament individually

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Brett Young

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Elf”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The 100”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends and my boyfriend

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Nobody

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college to become an OT