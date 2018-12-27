By Mark Carpenter-

Speed kills. In a high school basketball game, so does not denying the ball to the middle of the floor on defense and not finding the shooters when you are facing a team that can put the ball in the basket with regularity. On Friday, Dec. 21, the North Adams Green Devils learned all those lessons the hard way.

After opening the 2018-19 season with six consecutive victories, the Green Devils hosted the Ripley Blue Jays in an early season showdown in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. It was Homecoming Night at North Adams with all of the glamour and festivities, and the Blue Jays spoiled the party by using their remarkable speed and athletic ability to fly right by the Devils, leading wire-to-wire and handing the home team their first loss and first conference loss of the season by a final score of 62-50.

“We didn’t play well enough on either end to win this basketball game tonight,” said North Adams head coach Nathan Copas after the loss. “You have to give Ripley credit, they hit shots whey they needed them and they stepped to the line and made free throws when they needed them. They played well enough to win and that’s why they left with the’W’.”

“Two of our key points coming in were transition basketball and keeping the ball out of the middle of the court and I thought we gave up too much in transition and definitely didn’t keep the ball out of the middle. When the ball got to the middle, that created help situations and they kicked the ball out and got some baskets. That was the difference in the game.”

The theme of the game could have gone either way with two teams that both can be prolific on offense and sturdy on defense, but in the early going it was the defenses that took control, especially that of the Blue Jays who stymied the Devil attack for the initial eight minutes. On the strength of a pair of three-pointers from Landon Rigdon, the Jays jumped to an early 8-2 advantage, then cut to four on a drive and score by North Adams’ Elijah Young, who finished with a team-high 18 points. Off a turnover, Ripley’s Nigel Royal got an easy score and a Rigdon bucket with 28 seconds to go left the visitors on top 12-5 after one quarter.

The pace of the game picked up considerably in the second period with the Devils clawing their way back into the game with scores on their first two possessions from Austin McCormick and Cody Rothwell and a later basket from Cade Meade. A Cameron Young trey brought North Adams to within 16-13 with 4:20 left in the first half, followed by another Rothwell hoop that cut Ripley’s lead to one, but all night the Jays had an answer and never gave up the lead, this time a two-pointer and three-pointer from Peyton Fyffe pushing their lead back to 21-17.

In the final minute of the half, the two sides traded three-point goals, Elijah Young for the Devils and Jaki Royal for the Blue Jays as Ripley went to the intermission in front 24-20.

It took two minutes of the second half for someone to change the numbers on the scoreboard as two free throws by McCormick cut the Ripley lead in half, but again the Jays had an answer, this time a three-pointer from Nigel Royal. Back came the Devils- a basket by Jayden Hesler and a floater in the lane by Elijah Young drew the home side back within one. There was a feeling that if the Devils could ever actually get the lead they might not give it up, but the Jays never let that happen, this time responding with a 8-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game to that point at 35-26.

A long three-pointer by Hesler made it 37-32 but again the Jays struck late from long distance as another Fyffe triple left the visitors with a 40-32 margin to protect in the game’s final eight minutes.

This year’s North Adams squad is a goo done and they put together a run to begin the fourth period that again made their large contingent of faithful rise to their feet. The Devils scored on their first four possessions of the final period in a 7-2 run that drew them to within 42-39, but after a Nigel Royal bucket and regaining possession, Ripley coach Rex Woodward decided to take the air out, which meant that the Jays were going to spend a lot of time at the free throw line over the final two minutes and they answered that bell in a big way, hitting 14 of 18 from the line down the stretch to keep the Devils at bay, after not shooting a single free throw over the fist three quarters.

North Adams got a late three-pointer from Hesler to make it 57-50 but the Brown County five put the game on ice with two Rigdon free throws and then a breakout that resulted in a three-point play for the ultra fast Nigel Royal and as the final horn blew, the Jays had made the early SHAC statement, coming on the road and claiming the 12-point triumph.

Nigel Royal led the winner with a game-high 19 points, with Landon Rigdon right behind with 17. Jaki Royal scored 9 and Peyton Fyffe for the Jays, who fired in eight three-pointers in the contest.

After Elijah Young’s 18, Jayden Hesler tallied 13 for North Adams (6-1, 2-1 SHAC), with Austin McCormick adding 7 and Cody Rothwell 6.

The Devils looked to get back on the winning track on Friday, Dec. 28 as they faced off with the Manchester Greyhounds in the opening round of the Adams County Holiday Classic, played on the home court of the Greyhounds. A win there puts North Adams in the Saturday championship game against the Peebles-West Union winner.

Ripley

12 12 16 22 —62

North Adams

5 15 12 18 —50

Ripley (62): N. Royal 6 5-7 19, L. Rigdon 4 6-6 17, Germann 1 1-2 3, J. Royal 3 2-3 9, Whaley 3 0-0 6, Fyffe 3 0-0 8, Team 20 14-18 62.

N. Adams (50): Hesler 5 1-2 13, C. Young 1 0-0 3, Rothwell 3 0-0 6, E. Young 7 3-4 18, C. Meade 1 1-2 3, McCormick 1 5-6 7, Team 18 10-14 50.

Three-Point Goals-

Ripley (8): N. Royal 2, Rigdon 3, J. Royal 1, Fyffe 2

N. Adams (4): Hesler 2, C. Young 1, E. Young 1