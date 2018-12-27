By Mark Carpenter-

The machine that is Coach Eric Toole’s North Adams seventh grade boys team just continues to roll over opponents, improving their season mark to 10-0 with victories over Peebles, Mt.Orab, and Ripley. The powerful Green Devils are averaging 60 points game, while limiting their opponents to just 11 points per outing.

On Dec. 17, the seventh grade Green Devils traveled to Peebles to face off with the seventh grade Indians, coached by Nate Stephens. Rumor had it that the Indians might be a tougher match up for North Adams, but that did not turn out to be the case as the Devils rolled to a comfortable 50-13 victory.

As they have done all season, the Devils jumped all over their opponent in the opening period, getting eight points from Caleb Rothwell and five from Bransyn Copas to take a 14-2 advantage after six minutes of play. In the second quarter, the Peebles defense performed admirably, holding the Devils to just eight points, but were only able to manage three on offense and the intermission rolled around with North Adams on top 22-5.

In the third quarter, Peebles got baskets from C.J. Oldfield and Jay Jenkins, but that was all they got as the Devils offense cranked up again and tallied 14, five of those from Copas as the lead extended out to 36-9.

In the final six minutes, both coaches substituted freely with Peebles getting a basket from Waylon Lloyd, but the Devils saw five players hit the scoring column,including baskets from Conner Darnell, Logan Shupert, and Gage White to cruise to their eighth win to open the season by the final 50-13 count.

Caleb Rothwell led all scorers in the game with 20 points for North Adams, with Bransyn Copas adding 16. Peebles was led by 4 points from Gage Grooms and 3 from C.J. Oldfield.

The tables turned in the following eighth grade contest as Peebles took a 44-23 decision over the Green Devils.

The Devils continued their unbeaten season with a 54-27 win at Mt. Orab on Dec. 18 and a 61-7 win at Ripley on Dec. 20. They will be back in action on Jan.3 when they travel to Hamersville for a non-conference tilt. The Peebles seventh grade will also be in non-conference play on Jan. 3, traveling to Piketon.

North Adams

14 8 14 14 —50

Peebles

2 3 4 4 —13

N. Adams (50): Brown 0 2-2 2, White 1 0-2 2, Copas 7 1-2 16, Darnell 1 0-0 2, Rothwell 8 4-4 20, Shupert 3 0-0 6, Raines 0 2-2 2, Team 20 9-14 50.

Peebles (13): Lloyd 1 0-2 2, Grooms 2 0-2 4, Oldfield 1 1-2 3, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Green 0 1-2 1, Robinson 0 1-3 1, Team 5 3-11 13.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (1)- Copas 1