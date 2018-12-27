By Mark Carpenter-

A year of bragging rights will once again be on the line as the 2018 Holiday Classic comes to Manchester High School on Friday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 29. When the local teams set their goals for the season, winning the McDonald’s Classic is usually listed and two days of play to close out the 2018 portion of their schedules will decide who takes home the crown.

The format for the 2018 Classic will remain the same as last season with the JV portion of the tourney, which was previously played in the mornings and afternoons, still eliminated. The two-day format for the varsity tournament has four games each day, with the action beginning each day at 3 p.m.

For a single admission price of $8, fans can watch all four games, with that price being $5 for students and senior citizens- a whole day of Adams County basketball for one price.

The action begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 with a varsity girls game, pitting the Peebles Lady Indians against the West Union Lady Dragons. Following that at approximately 4:30 p.m. will be a match up between the varsity boys teams from Peebles and West Union.

The third game on Friday, scheduled for 6 p.m., will see the North Adams Lady Devils face off with the host team, the Manchester Lady Hounds, followed at 7:30 p.m. with the varsity boys teams from Manchester and North Adams battling for the first time this season.

Not only is a place in the Saturday finals on the line in those Friday contests, but each one of them also counts in the standings in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, making them doubly significant.

The action begins again at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the girls consolation game, followed at 4:30 p.m. by the boys consolation game, both with third place trophies on the line.

The final two games on Saturday will be the Classic championship battles, matching up the winners of the four Friday contests. First up at 6 p.m. will be the girls championship tilt, followed by the boys championship at 7:30 p.m.

The 25th annual Holiday Classic is always a highlight of the basketball season in Adams County and the match ups for the 2018 tournament are sure to be played before big crowds and to be a thrill a minute.