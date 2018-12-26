Mary L. Woods, 82 years of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at her residence.

Mary was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Clyde Wirth and Bessie (Blancet) Wirth. In addition to caring for her family, Mary spent her life working as an activities director in a nursing center.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Helen Rangel. She is survived by her three sons, Chuck (Debbie) Woods of California, Steve Woods of Peebles, and Jerry (Patricia) Woods of Pennsylvania. Donna is also survived by two sisters, Roberta Jones of Indiana and Geraldine Alexander of Alabama. She will be missed by her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

According to Mary’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.