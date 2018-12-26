Anna Lou (Colvin) Branham, age 90 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Center. Mrs. Branham was born on Aug. 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Claude and Irene (Culbertson) Colvin in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Rita Carol Grooms and brother Ralph Colvin.

Anna Lou is survived by her son, Rex Branham of Peebles, Ohio; son-in-law Gary Grooms of Lynx, Ohio; four grandchildren, Greg Grooms and Holly, Darrin Grooms and Teresa, Geremy Grooms and Molly, and Cristy Branham; 11 great-grandchildren- Caitlyn, Ali, Gavin, Aaron, Ainsley, Hunter, Jay, Tatum, Matthew, Makayla, Graedyn; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dennis Grooms officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Moores Chapel Cemetery Association c/o Judy Grooms 9458 Blue Creek Road Blue Creek Ohio 45616.