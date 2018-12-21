Senior Profile- Macy Huron, Manchester High School

December 21, 2018 Mark Carpenter Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Macy Huron

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Luke and Heidi Huron

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball,
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond you make with your team and coaches

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Having fun with my
teammates

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Rihanna

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Perks of Being a
Wallflower”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends and family

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Pasquale’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college to study Early Childhood
Development

Macy Huron, MHS