Senior Profile- Macy Huron, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Macy Huron
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Luke and Heidi Huron
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball,
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond you make with your team and coaches
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Having fun with my
teammates
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Rihanna
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Perks of Being a
Wallflower”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends and family
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Pasquale’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college to study Early Childhood
Development