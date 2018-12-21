Senior Profile- Macy Huron, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Macy Huron

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Luke and Heidi Huron

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball,

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bond you make with your team and coaches

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Having fun with my

teammates

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Rihanna

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Perks of Being a

Wallflower”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends and family

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Pasquale’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college to study Early Childhood

Development