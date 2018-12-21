Senior Profile- Jordan Hendricks, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jordan Hendricks

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Chris and Michelle

Hendricks

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball,

Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Just enjoying playing sports with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The end of every season

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Earning the starting fullback position my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Nickelback

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Lethal Weapon series

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Riding four-wheelers

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Habachi Grill

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Marshawn Lynch

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college and

hopefully playing pro

football