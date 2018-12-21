Senior Profile- Jordan Hendricks, West Union High School

December 21, 2018 Mark Carpenter Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Jordan Hendricks

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Chris and Michelle
Hendricks

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball,
Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Just enjoying playing sports with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The end of every season

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Earning the starting fullback position my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Nickelback

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Lethal Weapon series

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Riding four-wheelers

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Habachi Grill

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Marshawn Lynch

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college and
hopefully playing pro
football

Jordan Hendricks, WUHS