McCoy, Myers lead JV Indians to win over Fairfield

By Mark Carpenter-

Behind 14 points apiece from Alan McCoy and Franklin Myers, the Peebles Indians JV boys squad picked up their third consecutive victory on Tuesday, Dec. 18 as they rolled past the visiting Fairfield Lions by a final score of 61-34. After dropping a close two-point decision to Eastern Brown in their season opener, the JV Indians have posted wins over Whiteoak, Lynchburg, and now Fairfield.

In Tuesday’s win, McCoy got the Indians off to a good start, racking up 9 points in the first quarter as Peebles claimed an early 18-13 advantage. The second period belonged to Myers, who scored 7 in the frame, that combined with 5 from Dawson Mills and a basket from Brock Johnson, gave the Indians a 32-19 halftime lead.

In the third stanza, it was a more balanced attack for the home team, as four different players cored-Myers, Johnson, McCoy, and Hunter White, as the Indians extended their lead and kept it in double digits, up 43-25 after three. Before his heroics to come in the varsity game, Easton Wesley notched three buckets in the fourth quarter, add in two from Robert Tipton and another by Bryce Willoughby and the final horn sounded with the JV Indians improving to 3-1 with the 27-point triumph.

After the 14-point efforts of McCoy and Myers, the Indians got 9 points from Johnson, 6 from Wesley, and 5 each from Mills and Willoughby. They will look to make it four in a row on Friday, Dec. 21 when they will face Whiteoak again, after defeating the Wildcats 36-22 back on Dec. 7.