Establishing a legacy few small businesses can match, the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union marked its 170th anniversary in 2018, making it the oldest continuously operating funeral business in Ohio history.

Six generations of Laffertys have overseen the funeral home since it was founded in 1848 by William Voris Lafferty – a shoemaker and furniture maker whose grandfather, James Lafferty, left Pennsylvania in 1814 to settle in West Union, then a rugged 10-year old settlement in the Ohio wilderness.

Ohio had, in fact, been a state only 11 years when James, a wool carter by trade, arrived in Adams County with his wife and their large brood of children.

Among them, his son Absalom, who built one of the first homes in downtown West Union where his son, the founder of the family business, William Voris “W.V.” Lafferty was born in 1830.

Only 18-years old when his father Absalom, died in 1848, W.V. began searching for a trade to support himself.

He sought advice from his prominent uncle, Joseph West Lafferty – the village post master and local school board member who played a significant role in early Adams County history.

Joseph suggested he start a burial business using his cabinet-making skills to build coffins rather than furniture.

W.V. followed his uncle’s advice.

Relying on local walnut and cherry trees supplies, he set to work building up an inventory of lined coffins, some of which remain on display in the family’s carriage house museum located next door to the funeral home on Cherry Street in West Union.

While local historians typically depict W.V. Lafferty as a serious and sympathetic undertaker, he is also well-known in local romantic folklore for eloping with Margaret Marlatt, the daughter of local innkeeper, Fields Marlatt.

Less than a decade after marrying Margaret, W.V. became the innkeeper of Marlatt House, formerly known as the Bradford Tavern, which today is the Olde Wayside Inn, opened by W.V.’s descendants – Bill and Grace Lafferty in 1963.

W.V. was joined in the funeral business first, by his son Theodore, who was born in 1862, and later, by his grandson, Latour Dau’Vergne Lafferty, who built one of the first modern, electrified funeral establishments in southern Ohio, expanding the business to include funeral services.

Constructed in 1923 on Main Street in West Union, Latour Lafferty’s funeral home was comprised of a chapel area for funerals and a street-level business office. Inventory was kept in the building’s basement and moved via elevator to street level when needed.

“Before he built his business on Main Street, most local funerals were held in homes or churches, and we had to take the biers, the casket, folding chairs, lights, fans, and drapery to the home of the deceased” says Latour’s grandson, John T. Lafferty. “For the first time, people could come in and pick out the coffin they wanted instead of having it delivered to them, sometimes sight unseen.”

According to the museum’s curator, Elaine Lafferty, it wasn’t uncommon for a note to arrive at the funeral home requesting “Undertaker Lafferty” to visit a home with a casket of specific proportions.

Several such letters are preserved in the carriage house museum.

“Mr. Lafferty,” one simple note read. “My husband has died, please come bury him.”

It was signed not with a signature, but with a mark.

John T. Lafferty began overseeing the business when his father, James William “Bill” Lafferty, died unexpectedly in 1987.

The fourth generation of Lafferty’s to direct the funeral home, Bill Lafferty moved the thriving family business in 1935 from Main Street to its present location in the Smith Grimes mansion on Cherry Street.

The “William Lafferty Memorial Funeral and Carriage Collection Museum” was opened in Bill’s memory in 1994.

Dedicated to preserving the tools and artifacts of the funeral profession, in addition to the Lafferty family history, the museum is filled with historical relics – burial clothes; hundreds of historical photos; certificates; biers and cooling boards, home visitation equipment, casket veils, horse riggings, buggy jacks, and wicker caskets known as “basket cases”.

The museum’s collection of horse-drawn funeral vehicles was either owned by several generations of the Lafferty family, or acquired by Bill Lafferty, who was a passionate collector during his nearly 60 years at the helm of the family-business.

There are hearses for adults and one for children; an embalmer’s buggy; and an 1899 Brewster omnibus. These vehicles, along with other funeral items used by the family since 1848, are on display by appointment, at no fee.

“I don’t think any other funeral museum in this country has as much equipment passed down through one family as we do,” says John T. “We really can’t begin to estimate the worth of all the artifacts in the museum.”

Like many 20th century funeral homes, the Laffertys, for 75 years operated a local ambulance service, purchasing the first motorized ambulance in Adams County, which is also on display in the museum, along with a horse-drawn ambulance.

Among the most significant vehicles showcased in the museum are W. V.’s horse drawn hearse dating from 1875; a one-horse hearse purchased by W.V.’s son Theodore; and a 1914 hearse added to the collection by Bill’s father Latour.

Bill, himself, traveled often in search of unique horse-drawn funeral carriages, and sometimes he would find a true prize – like the pride of the collection purchased in 1985 – a stately 1899 Brewster Omnibus used to transport pall bearers and family members. He could recite the names of every horse that had pulled a Lafferty funeral carriage, and he came to love the horse-drawn carriages so much that when he died in 1987, family members took him to his final rest in his father Latour’s black, horse-drawn hearse.

His sons, John T. and Richard (also a retired funeral director) led the solemn procession.

People lined the streets of West Union and local schools dismissed classes early so students could view the historic sight as the hearse with its high seat and brass fittings led the funeral procession to the West Union Cemetery, formerly known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellow’s Cemetery.

“What impressed me most as we followed Latour’s hearse to the cemetery that day was the number of local Amish people who were gathered at the cemetery,” says daughter-in-law Elaine, explaining that Lafferty often employed members of the Amish community to help maintain and restore the horse-drawn funeral carriages.

“Bill was a friend to all,” she says. “They were all just quietly waiting there for the hearse to pay their final respects.”

Prior to building the carriage museum, John T. explains that the collection of funeral carriages and memorabilia were stored primarily in barns on the family’s farm – out of sight, out of mind.

He says he and his wife Elaine became concerned the massive collection could be at risk.

“We were very fortunate,” he says. “The barns might have caught fire at any time over the past century, and all that was saved could have been lost.”

After deciding to preserve the collection in a museum, Elaine spent nearly a year sorting through documents, diplomas, and newspaper clippings for display in the museum.

She says family members helped with the search, finding paraphernalia and artifacts stored in attics, basements, cupboards, garages, Bibles, and other books.

Acting as curator, she transformed the funeral home’s nearly 30-foot long dining room into a sorting area with each generation being assigned a designated space.

“People are amazed that our family saved so much equipment and documentation,” she says, adding that area residents were quick to add to the collection. “Many people had hand fans or calendars that were saved through the years, and they brought us items they thought we would find interesting, and we are very grateful they did.”

Today, the family’s funeral business is managed by John T. and Elaine’s son, John R. Lafferty.

Local visitors strolling through the William Lafferty Memorial Funeral and Carriage Collection next door to the funeral home have the opportunity to peek into the unique history of funeral practices. But, perhaps more importantly, they have an opportunity, through one family’s history, to glimpse the forces that shaped their own lives and the lives of their neighbors over the past two centuries.