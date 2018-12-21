Lady Hounds find rough going in road loss at Eastern

By Mark Carpenter-

The early season struggles continued for the Manchester Lady Greyhounds varsity girls basketball squad as they traveled to Eastern Brown on Monday , Dec. 17 to face the Lady Warriors in one of the toughest venues in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. A lot of teams struggle when they venture on to the Lady Warriors’ home court and though the Lady Hounds stayed close for about a quarter and a half the more experienced home team took control and never looked back, cruising to a 68-38 victory.

With Camryn Pickerill hitting the first of her four three-pointers in the game, the Lady Warriors jumped to a 5-0 lead, but the Lady Hounds fought back with baskets by Brooke Kennedy and McKenzie Morrison, but a bucket by Alexa Pennington in the paint and Pickerill’s second try pushed the home team in front 10-4. Back again came the Lady Hounds, with Darrington White scoring on an offensive board and then a layup in transition, but Eastern finished the first period on a 7-0 run, capped by a Juanita Frost three-pointer and a 17-8 advantage.

As the second period began, the Lady Hounds rallied again with a put back by Kennedy, a Morrison three-pointer, and a White basket to make it 19-15, but the Lady Warriors have handled adversity before and they did it on Monday night, going on a 13-2 run over the next two minutes and in the blink of an eye Eastern had turned a four-point lead into a 32-17 margin. Credit to the Manchester girls- back to back three-point goals by Kennedy and Emily Sweeney cut the Eastern lead back down to single digits but a late triple by Andrea Edmisten sent the home team to the halftime break with a 12-point lead, 35-23.

The Lady Hounds got another Morrison trey early in the third quarter, but could never sustain a run long enough to cut into the Lady Warriors’ advantage, as the home team used back to back steals and layups by Morgan Reynolds to stay comfortably in front 46-30. A Pickerill trey culminated a 12-4 Eastern run and the third quarter ended with the home team lead stretched out to 53-32.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, both coaches, Shawn Palmer for Manchester and Kevin Pickerill for Eastern, substituted liberally over the final eight minutes, the Lady Warriors going up 64-36 with a 6-0 run, then finishing things off with baskets by reserves Caitlyn Wills and Emma Brown to cap off the big conference win by the final count of 68-38.

One of the trademarks of a Kevin Pickerill team is balanced scoring attack and that was again the case on Monday night as the Lady Warriors placed three players in double figures, led by 16 points from Camryn Pickerill, 14 from Alexa Pennington, with Morgan Reynolds adding 12. Reagan Leonard scored 9 and Andrea Edmisten 6 for the winners.

Manchester was paced by 13 points from Brooke Kennedy, with McKenzie Morrison also hitting double figures with 12. Darrington White scored 8 for the Lady Hounds, who fell to 2-5 with the loss, 2-4 in the SHAC.

Coach Palmer’s troops were back in action on Thursday, Dec. 20, going out of conference for a trip to Portsmouth City, then back home on Saturday, Dec. 22 for another non-conference match up, this time with New Boston.

Manchester

8 15 9 6 —38

Eastern Brown

17 18 18 15 —68

Manchester (38): White 4 0-0 8, M. Morrison 4 2-2 12, Kennedy 6 0-0 13, Sweeney 2 0-0 5, Team 16 2-2 38.

E. Brown (68): Wills 1 0-0 2, Pickerill 5 2-2 16, Frost 1 0-0 3, Leonard 4 1-3 9, Reynolds 6 0-0 12, Malott 1 0-0 2, Edmisten 2 0-0 6, Barber 1 0-0 2, Pennington 7 0-0 14, Brown 1 0-0 2, Team 29 3-5 68.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (4)- M. Morrison 2, Kennedy 1, Sweeney 1

E. Brown (7)- Pickerill 4, Frost 1, Edmisten 2