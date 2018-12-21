Dragons drop tough one to Latham

By Mark Carpenter-

An early season slump continued on Saturday, Dec. 15 for Coach Austin Kingsolver and the West Union Dragons as they played host to the Western Latham Indians in a non-conference tilt. The Dragons had lost two in a row coming into Saturday night and saw that streak up to three as the visiting Indians pulled out a 56-52 victory in game that was tight for start to finish.

The Dragons got big nights from Zane Kingsolver and Bowan Tomlin, who combined for 31 points, but it was not enough as they Indians withstood a later fourth quarter rally by the home team to claim the road “W”.

In the opening period, a Tomlin three-pointer capped a 7-0 West Union run that gave the Dragons an early 9-2 advantage, but the Indians bounced back with their own 7-2 run to close the gap to 11-9 after eight minutes of action.

Long distance artillery was the theme of the second stanza as three-point bombs flew everywhere, Latham getting back to back triples from Brock Jordan and Coleman Gibson to go up 15-13, but the Dragons answered with bombs from Kingsolver and Tomlin to move back in front. A late jumper from the senior Tomlin sent the home team to the intermission with a 21-19 lead.

The offenses took over in the third quarter with the Dragons scoring on their first two possessions, but Western countering with scores on their first four trips, with a Alex Humphrey three-pointer giving them a 29-25 lead and forced Coach Kingsolver to use a timeout. Out of that timeout, the coach’s younger brother drilled a three from the corner, but the Indians were dominating on the offensive glass, getting four put back scores in the third period to maintain their lead. That lead dissolved on five quick points by Kingsolver and a basket by Tomlin that sent the two teams to the final quarter deadlocked at 37 apiece.

West Union threw the first punches of the final quarter, baskets by Kingsolver and Cameron Campbell giving them a four-point lead, but the Indians answered with a huge 13-2 run, putting them in front 50-43 with just over three minutes to play. With 55 seconds left and still down seven, the Dragons got a basket from Ryan Rothwell than forced a turnover which resulted in a Clayton Madden deuce, Another Western turnover ended with Madden being fouled and hitting one of two from the stripe, making it 53-52 Western with 26.3 ticks remaining on the game clock.

After the Indians missed a free throw, Rothwell drove to the rim for a go-ahead score but lost the ball out of bounds, forcing the Dragons to foul Western’s Lane Brewster. Brewster hit the first of two, misses the second. but a long rebound went right back to the Indians’ leading scorer and he was fouled again with 3.6 seconds to go and this time he hit both shots to give the visitors the hard-fought 56-52 triumph.

“We came out early in the first quarter, played hard, and finished well at the rim, but as the game went on we began to struggle finishing and didn’t rebound very well,” said Coach Kingsolver. “ Western has two really nice players in Brewster and Humphrey and I though we did a nice job of making those two work hard to score the entire game, but we just didn’t rebound well enough and gave them way too many second chances.”

“Bowan (Tomlin) came out hot in the first half and then cooled down as the game went on and Zane (Kingsolver) did the opposite. He started off slow and then played very well in the second half. Over the past week, we’ve struggled to shoot the ball well and put two complete halves together as a cohesive unit. Once we learn how to do that as well as rebound the ball, we’ll be just fine. Regardless of the score every night, my guys never quit.”

The victorious Indians were led in scoring by Humphrey’s 17 points, with Brewster adding 15, leaving him 12 shy of the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Kingsolver topped West Union with 17, with Tomlin adding 14.

In the JV contest, Coach Chris Rigdon’s Dragons were 44-33 winners.

After their third loss in a row, the Dragons bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, Dec. 18, going on the road to Lynchburg and handing the Mustangs a 83-55 whipping in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The highlight of the win was a 41-point performance by Tomlin, the sixth highest single-game total in school history. The win at Lynchburg improved West Union to 3-4 on the year, 3-1 in SHAC play, with a big trip to Eastern Brown on the slate for Friday, Dec. 21.

Western

9 10 18 19 —56

West Union

11 10 16 15 —52

Western (56): Gibson 1 0-0 3, Fernau 5 0-1 12, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Humphrey 5 4-6 17, Brewster 5 5-6 15, Jordan 3 0-0 7, Team 19 9-13 56.

W. Union (52): Rothwell 3 0-0 6, Cameron Campbell 1 0-2 2, Neal 1 0-0 2, Madden 3 1-3 7, Tomlin 5 2-2 14, Conner Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kingsolver 7 0-0 17, Team 22 3-9 52.

Three-Point Goals:

Western (6)- Gibson 1, Fernau 2, Humphrey 3, Jordan 1

W. Union (5)- Tomlin 2, Kingsolver 3