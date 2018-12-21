JV Devils split weekend, now stand 4-1

By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils JV boys squad stand at 4-1 at press time after splitting two games last weekend.

After opening the season with three consecutive double digit victories, the JV Devils suffered their first loss of the season on Dec. 14, falling in overtime to visiting Eastern Brown, 43-30.

The game was tied at 35 at the end of regulation, but the Warriors won the OT, 8-5, to claim the victory.

In the loss, North Adams was led by Andrew Brand’s 12 points, with Seth Vogel adding 10.

The following night, the Devils were on the road at Portsmouth Clay and had a much easier time, pulling away in the second half to post a 49-33 win.

Vogel got the Devils off to a good start, nailing a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 18 points. Hunter Hoop added 10 as North Adams turned a three-point halftime lead into a 16-point victory, improving their mark to 4-1 on the season with a home match up with Ripley coming on Dec. 21.