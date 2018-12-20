Lela Mae Hess departed this life making her heavenly flight on Dec. 20 at Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio. She was born July 20, 1925 near Buford, Ohio the daughter of the late Floyd and Della Hirons Louderback.

Lela Mae lived around the Buford area all her life. Most of her childhood was spent on Sicily Road growing up with childhood friends Dorothy Ellis Hodson and Marguerite Ellis Springer. She attended Buford School and graduated Valedictorian of her class. She went to work at the bank in Lynchburg as bookkeeper following graduation.

She married Dannie Hess on Dec. 18, 1946 and sharing 64 years together, they had one son Glenn Hess. She and Dannie farmed with his father John Hess for several years and in 1954 they loaded up their Dodge truck and left for Decatur, Indiana for Dannie to go to Auctioneer School. After returning home the two of them launched out in faith to start Dannie Hess Auctioneer, then Dannie Hess & Associates, now Hess Auction Company. Lela Mae was an integral part of the business, certainly as a bookkeeper, cashier, clerk and whatever was needed for 50 years.

Lela Mae was a great homemaker, loved cooking and baking for people, helping others if needed. Their home was always open to visiting preachers during revivals and to others who might need a short-term home. If you visited their home she was always ready to give you something to eat.

Lela Mae gave her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized into Christ at the Buford Church of Christ. She started playing the piano there at age 13 and played for another 50 years. Later they came to the Union Church of Christ and she played piano there as well. The church was very important to her for her entire life. She taught Sunday School and VBS classes for years.

In addition to her parents, Lela Mae was preceded in death by her husband Dannie Hess; brother, Kenneth Louderback; and in-laws John and Bessie (Vance) Hess.

Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Glenn and Joyce Hess of Buford; two grandchildren who were the pride of her life, Brad (Kim) Hess of Buford and Jana (Jon) Holbrook of Danville. Also surviving are five very special great grandchildren, Bricen and Caden Hess, Mallory, Makenna and Miley Holbrook, special nieces Darla and Sherry Louderback and Carol Roberts; plus many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the Union Church of Christ, 3021 N. Taylorsville Rd. in Hillsboro, with Pastors Andrew Johnson and Josh Book officiating. Burial will follow in the Buford Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the church.

If desired, memorial contributions in Lela Mae’s memory may be directed to the Union Church of Christ Mission fund, c/o the church or to Hospice of Hope – Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Edgington Funeral Homes in Hillsboro, is serving the family.