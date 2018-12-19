Eugene Kip Tedeschi, 78, passed away Dec.17, 2018. Kip was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 23, 1940, to the late Eugene and Loraine Tedeschi.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Steven. Survivors include his sister-in-law Diane Tedeschi, former wife Janet Tedeschi; his children, Michael (Emily) Tedeschi, Laura (Joshua) Gerstein, Lisa Conroy and Matthew (Fabiola) Tedeschi; his grandchildren Ella, Lucas, Olivia, Alma and Harper; many other family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m, at All Saints Catholic Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, followed by the Service of Internment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilson Children’s Home, 300 North Wilson Drive, West Union, Ohio 45693.