Local law-enforcement personnel on Friday, Dec. 21 will make the holiday season a whole lot brighter for many Adams County families by helping local children make Christmas wishes come true during Shop with a Cop 2018.

Officers from all the local police departments, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Division of Wildlife will participate in the Christmas outreach program sponsored by the Adams County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Lodge 31, the Sheriff’s Union, local school resource officers, and the Adams County Chiefs of Police.

The experience provides children with a fun-filled day of shopping with officers from each agency.

Winchester Police Chief, Donnie Edgington, a 30-year law-enforcement veteran, will be participating in the event for the first time.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to it,” he told the Defender in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I’ve heard so many good things about it.”

Deputy Randy Walters of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office heads up the Christmas outreach event, now in its fourth year.

He says the experience helps to create positive relationships between kids and law enforcement.

“The community often has a negative image of police,” Deputy Walters said. “Shop with a Cop helps change that, the kids see we’re here to help as well as protect, they get to see us in a different light, interact with us just like they would with anybody else.”

The day’s events will begin at the Adams County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Children nominated by local schools will participate in a parade through downtown West Union en route to the local Wal Mart store. Officers will be paired with children as they shop the aisles buying toys, sporting goods, electronics, and clothes. Each child will budget the same amount of money to buy gifts for their family members, as well as items for themselves.

After completing their shopping, the group will return to the fairgrounds for lunch.

For more information or to make a donation, contact the Deputy Walters through the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone interested in donating may also contact their local law enforcement agency: Chief Tim Sanderson at the West Union Police Department (937-544-2512), Chief Donnie Edgington at the Winchester Police Department (937-695-5502), Chief Kevin Cross of the Seaman Police Department (937-386-3230), and Chief Brent Shiveley of the Peebles Police Department (937-587-3191). Receipts are provided.

“Last year the program was very successful and I think this year it’s going to be even more successful,” said Walters. “We’ve really been out there talking to people and everyone we’ve talked to has been very receptive to helping out. I think we all agree it’s a very good thing for a police officer to have friendly one-on-one.”