SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Austin Lloyd
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Richie Lloyd and Angie Shiveley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with friends and making memories that will last a lifetime
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games that we should win
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
There are too many to just pick one
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Nicki Minaj
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
Anything with Melissa
McCarthy
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Cooking or watching movies
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
I’m not really sure
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Pediatrician