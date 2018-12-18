SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Austin Lloyd

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Richie Lloyd and Angie Shiveley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with friends and making memories that will last a lifetime

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing games that we should win

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

There are too many to just pick one

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Nicki Minaj

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

Anything with Melissa

McCarthy

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Cooking or watching movies

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

I’m not really sure

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Pediatrician