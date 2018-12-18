SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Austin Lloyd

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Richie Lloyd and Angie Shiveley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with friends and making memories that will last a lifetime

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games that we should win

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
There are too many to just pick one

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Nicki Minaj

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
Anything with Melissa
McCarthy

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Cooking or watching movies

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
I’m not really sure

FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Pediatrician

Austin Lloyd, NAHS