By Mark Carpenter-

In recent season, scoring points has sometimes been a thorn in the side for Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils. It was not an issue last Saturday. Playing on the floor at Rio Grande University as part of the Newt Oliver Classic, the Green Devils faced off with the South Gallia Rebels and from the opening tip, it was simply “no contest”. Behind a career-high 31-point effort from senior Elijah Young, North Adams scored early, often, and all day as they scorched the nets and routed to Rebels by a final score of 84-37.

“We really played well coming in not knowing a whole lot about South Gallia,” said Coach Copas, a former standout himself at Rio Grande. “We did the things we had to do pretty well. We defended well and shot the ball well obviously. I was happy with how we shared the ball on offense and we played with a lot of energy. It was just a good day.”

From the outset of Saturday afternoon’s contest, the game was all North Adams as the Green Devils scored the game’s first 15 points, beginning with a long three-pointer by Cameron Young on a patient first offensive possessions and things just snowballed from there. On their second possession, the Devils got a drive and score from Jayden Hesler and then baskets from senior Cody Rothwell on their next three possessions. Another bucket by Hesler made it 15-0 before the Rebels broke their five minute scoring drought to begin the game with a three-point play from Nick Hicks.

The last three minutes of the first period belonged to Elijah Young as he suddenly caught fire, draining a pair of three point shots and tossing in two from inside the arc and after the first eight minutes of action, the Devils held a commanding 29-8 advantage.

Shooting over 60% from the field in the first half, the Devils continued to roll through the second quarter, doing some long distance artillery work with three-pointers from Cameron Young and Seth Meade, and two more from long distance from Elijah Young. A 10-0 run midway through he stanza gave North Adams a 46-17 lead and when the halftime intermission came, the Devils were firmly in control, on top 51-20.

The onslaught continued as the second half began as the Devils got two more three-point goals from Elijah Young and a put back by Austin McCormick, opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to extend their advantage to an insurmountable 65-22. The Rebels got back to back scores from C.J. Mayse but North Adams answered with their 10th three-point goal of the game, this one off the wing by junior Dalton Gardner. Gardner later added a steal and score to close out the third with the Devils in front 72-28.

The fourth quarter was rather anti-climactic with the outcome long since determined, and the Devils got baskets from McCormick and Cade Meade and another off the bench from Isaac Young that turned out to be the final points of the game as the North Adams squad finished off a big 84-37 win, their third consecutive non-conference victory to open the 2018-19 season.

It was a career day for Elijah Young, who nailed five three-point shots on his way to a game high and personal varsity high of 31 points, passing the “30” mark on two fourth quarter free throws. Nine different Green Devils dented the scoring column, with three more hitting double figures, Cody Rothwell with 12 and Jayden Hesler with 10. Seth Meade added nine as North Adams improved to 3-0 on the year.

“Everybody that started the game and everybody that came off the bench just did a really good job,” said Coach Copas. “Elijah just had a great day and got us started early hitting some shots and that started the domino effect down through our whole team. We’ll enjoy this for a day and then get back in the gym and get to work.”

South Gallia was paced by 9 points from Garrett Saunders, 8 from C.J. Mayse, and 7 from Nick Hicks.

North Adams finally began their Southern Hills Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 11 as they traveled to Fayetteville to face the Rockets and then will face a tough challenge on Friday night as they host the Eastern Warriors, in front of what is sure to be a capacity crowd in an electric atmosphere. A busy week concludes on Saturday, Dec. 15 when the Devils are on the road again, this time for a non-conference tilt at Portsmouth Clay.

North Adams

29 22 21 12 —84

South Gallia

8 12 8 9 —37

N. Adams (84): Hesler 3 4-4 10, C. Young 2 0-0 6, Rothwell 4 4-5 12, Gardner 2 0-0 5, S. Meade 3 2-2 9, I. Young 1 0-0 2, E. Young 12 2-3 31, C. Meade 2 0-0 5, McCormick 2 0-0 4, Team 31 12-14 84.

S. Gallia (37): Hardy 2 1-1 5, Saunders 3 2-2 9, Burdette 0 1-2 1, Mayse 4 0-0 8, Hicks 3 1-1 7, Day 3 1-2 7, Team 15 6-8 37.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (10)- C. Young 2, Gardner 1, S. Meade 1, E. Young 5, C. Meade 1

S. Gallia (1)- Saunders 1