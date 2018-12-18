Home News Peebles Elementary honors Students of the Month for November News Peebles Elementary honors Students of the Month for November December 18, 2018 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Peebles Elementary recently honored its Students of the Month for Nov. 2018. They are pictured above, in no particular order. Cross-Categorical: Joe Lambert; Pre-school: Abbiegail Ayers, Savannah Crothers, Gavin Campbell, and Lane Cooper; Kindergarten: Zane VanFleet, Adelyn Hoop, Isaac Chamblin, and Kinlee Salmons; First Grade: Kaylee Gibson, Easton Wallingford, Annabelle Wallace, and Aydaa Lewis; Second Grade: Valerie Haberzettl, Gage Bennington, and Abby Heddleston; Third Grade: Hearlie Schutte, Jaylin Lewis, Amryn Carroll, and Liam Shoemaker; Fourth Grade: Alex Dees, Leelan Rideout, Alyssa Smalley, and Destiney Seaman; Fifth Grade: James Wilson, Bria Brown, Wyatt Smart, and Caitlin Smalley; Sixth Grade: Johnathan Nichols, Mason Fraley, Salina White, and Kaylee Acton. Pictured at the right are the PES Pre-School P.M. Students of the Month, Abbiegail Ayers and Lane Cooper. View Comments West Union clear sky enter location 51.8 ° F 52.5 ° 51.8 ° 62 % 2.4mph 6 % Mon 54 ° Tue 50 ° Wed 51 ° Thu 60 ° Fri 54 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023