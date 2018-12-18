Peebles Elementary recently honored its Students of the Month for Nov. 2018. They are pictured above, in no particular order. Cross-Categorical: Joe Lambert; Pre-school: Abbiegail Ayers, Savannah Crothers, Gavin Campbell, and Lane Cooper; Kindergarten: Zane VanFleet, Adelyn Hoop, Isaac Chamblin, and Kinlee Salmons; First Grade: Kaylee Gibson, Easton Wallingford, Annabelle Wallace, and Aydaa Lewis; Second Grade: Valerie Haberzettl, Gage Bennington, and Abby Heddleston; Third Grade: Hearlie Schutte, Jaylin Lewis, Amryn Carroll, and Liam Shoemaker; Fourth Grade: Alex Dees, Leelan Rideout, Alyssa Smalley, and Destiney Seaman; Fifth Grade: James Wilson, Bria Brown, Wyatt Smart, and Caitlin Smalley; Sixth Grade: Johnathan Nichols, Mason Fraley, Salina White, and Kaylee Acton. Pictured at the right are the PES Pre-School P.M. Students of the Month, Abbiegail Ayers and Lane Cooper.