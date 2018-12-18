Home News North Adams Elementary names November Students of the Month News North Adams Elementary names November Students of the Month December 18, 2018 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint North Adams Elementary School recently recognized its Students of the Month for November 2018. Front row, from left, Owen Warfe, Ellie Armstrong, Bailey Bissantz, Emma Tomlin, James Young, Rhett Goon, Kayson Hoop, Amiya Raines, Aubree Stapleton, Jaelyn Daniels, and Haylee Wheeler; Second row, from left, Cory Achor, Amanda Baldwin, Ahlyesa Taylor, Caden Holsinger, Emma Haffer, Chloe Armstrong, Brynlee Willett, Alexis Marshall, Kenley Riggs, and Joshua Fuson; Third row, from left, Cooper Roush, Mia Scales, Kaleb Eldridge, Boston Crawford, Lane Daugherty, Trace Evans, Bethany Gibson, Broden Shiveley, and Jonathon Doss; Back row, from left, Allen Wilson, Karalynn Osman, Addison Robinson, and Riley Blythe. Absent from the photo were Jacob Robinson, Ayan Patel, and Amelia Evans. View Comments West Union clear sky enter location 51.8 ° F 52.5 ° 51.8 ° 62 % 2.4mph 6 % Mon 54 ° Tue 50 ° Wed 51 ° Thu 60 ° Fri 54 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023