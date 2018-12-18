North Adams Elementary School recently recognized its Students of the Month for November 2018. Front row, from left, Owen Warfe, Ellie Armstrong, Bailey Bissantz, Emma Tomlin, James Young, Rhett Goon, Kayson Hoop, Amiya Raines, Aubree Stapleton, Jaelyn Daniels, and Haylee Wheeler; Second row, from left, Cory Achor, Amanda Baldwin, Ahlyesa Taylor, Caden Holsinger, Emma Haffer, Chloe Armstrong, Brynlee Willett, Alexis Marshall, Kenley Riggs, and Joshua Fuson; Third row, from left, Cooper Roush, Mia Scales, Kaleb Eldridge, Boston Crawford, Lane Daugherty, Trace Evans, Bethany Gibson, Broden Shiveley, and Jonathon Doss; Back row, from left, Allen Wilson, Karalynn Osman, Addison Robinson, and Riley Blythe. Absent from the photo were Jacob Robinson, Ayan Patel, and Amelia Evans.