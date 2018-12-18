By Mark Carpenter-

After breezing through their first three games of the season, the Peebles Lady Indians faced a much tougher challenge on Thursday, Dec, 6 as they traveled across county lines to face the team favored to win the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the Eastern Lady Warriors. The gymnasium at Eastern is always a tough venue for visitors and it proved to be so for the Lady Indians, who battled for four quarters before eventually dropping a 52-41 decision for their first loss of the year.

“There’s just something about playing here and playing Eastern,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “Everyone, especially the fans, are trying to get in your head the whole time and it always takes a little while to get settled in over here. They got that lead early and this is a tough place to have to come from behind.”

The always tough Lady Warriors defense forced 27 Peebles turnovers, but in the early going it was a 7-0 run by the home team that gave them a 9-4 advantage midway through the first period. The Lady Indians responded with an 8-2 run of their own, getting a coast to coast score from Tatum Arey, a Kylie Sims three-pointer and a bucket by Jacey Justice to take a 12-11 lead. Eastern grabbed that lead back late when Camryn Pickerill drilled a three from the corner and the first quarter closed with the home team on top 14-12.

A steal and score by Justice opened the second quarter and tied the game but that was quite temporary as the Lady Warriors, sparked by a Juanita Frost three-pointer and four points from Alexa Pennington, went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to retake the lead, one they never relinquished as the Peebles girls spent the remainder of the contest in an uphill battle. A baseline jumper by Lilly Gray cut the Eastern lead to seven but buckets by Allison Malott and Morgan Reynolds propelled the home team to the halftime break with a 27-18 advantage.

As the second half began, the Lady Warriors maintained the lead and pushed it to double digits on a nice runner in the lane by Reagan Leonard and after another steal and score by Justice, Eastern reeled off eight straight to put themselves firmly in command, leading 41-24. With one minute to go on the third, Peebles got a transition basket from Madison Beekman but the Lady Warriors closed the quarter with a Pennington bucket that made it 43-28 with eight minutes to go.

Credit to the Lady Indians as they began to chip away at that big deficit, getting a trey, two free throws and a stick back from Justice to pull within 46-35. Then an Eastern turnover resulted in a bucket by Arey and two free throws by Arey and the home team’s lead was sliced to 46-39 with 3:37 left in the game, but the next minute of play became a giant “what-if” for the visitors.

With the Eastern lead cut to seven, the Lady Indians squandered three consecutive scoring opportunities, missing two layups then turning the ball over on what could have been a potential layup. Peebles never recovered from that point on, and the Lady Warriors sealed the deal on back-to-back steals and baskets by Reynolds, improving their record to 5-0 with the 52-41 win.

“We turned up our pressure and it gave us three chances in a row,” said Coach Justice. “I thought we could pressure them a little bit more and we just didn’t like we wanted to but our girls just have to trust themselves.”

“We battled back and our effort level was great in the second half but we have to just get that mindset that we can play and lose the hesitation. If we just keep playing hard, we’re going to be hard to handle down the road.”

In the victory, the Lady Warriors were paced by 14 points each from Pennington and Reynolds, with Malott also hitting double figures with 10.

Peebles, now 3-1 on the year, was led by Justice’s 19 points, with Arey also reaching double figures with 10. Lilly Gray added 6.

A tough stretch of the schedule for the Lady Indians continued on Monday, Dec. 10 when they ventured to Manchester to face off with the Lady Hounds in conference action and then hit the road on Thursday, Dec. 13 for an SHAC tilt at Lynchburg.

Peebles

12 6 10 13 –41

Eastern Brown

14 13 16 9 –52

Peebles (41): Justice 7 4-4 19, Beekman 1 0-2 2, Arey 4 2-6 10, Brown 0 0-2 0, Gray 3 0-0 6, Sims 1 1-2 4, Team 16 7-16 41.

E. Brown (52): Pickerill 2 0-0 5, Frost 1 0-0 3, Leonard 2 0-1 4, Reynolds 6 2-6 14, Malott 5 0-0 10, Gloff 1 0-2 2, Pennington 5 4-9 14, Team 23 6-18 52.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (2): Justice 1, Sims 1

E. Brown (2): Pickerill 1, Frost 1

(Update: The Lady Indians picked up their fourth win of the season on Saturday, Dec. 8, downing Southeastern in non-conference play, 55-25.)