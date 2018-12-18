By Mark Carpenter-

Monday night Dec. 10,

Manchester High School saw an all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference basketball rivalry renewed as the Lady Hounds played host to the Peebles Lady Indians. The match ups between these two teams are always close and physical and Monday was no exception as defense ruled the day, especially on the Peebles side. A combination of full and half court pressure from the Lady Indians helped them build up a double digit halftime advantage, then hold off the scrappy Lady Hound sin the second half to escape with a 43-33 victory, improving their record to 5-1 on the season.

“Defensively we played well but we missed a lot of shots early,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “We are trying to switch up our defenses and a couple of times we lost people, but in the end we have to get better at what we are bad at.”

The first quarter of action was what fans likely expected, a tight battle that saw the Lady Indians take a quick 5-0 lead on their first two possessions, a three-pointer and a two-pointer from leading scorer Jacey Justice. The Lady Hounds got their first score two minutes into the game on a short jumper by their leading scorer, Brooke Kennedy, and pulled back to within 7-4 on a basket by Emily Sweeney, A three-pointer by Christian Reed made it 10-4 Peebles but the Lady Hounds finished off the first period with a pair of threes, one by Darrington White and the other by Kennedy and the first eight minutes of play ended with the two teams deadlocked at 10 apiece.

In the second stanza, the Lady Indians dialed up some serious defensive pressure, befuddling the young Lady Hounds, who seemed hesitant with the ball, and that resulted in them scoring just a single basket in the second frame. Two free throws by Peebles’ Tatum Arey broke the tie and actually gave the lead for good to the visitors. After a White jumper at the 3:48 mark of the second quarter accounted for all of the Manchester second period scoring, the Lady Indians scored the final 13 points of the first half to open up a double digit lead. The run began with a Justice free throw and a jumper by Arey, then a pair of Justice triples and two more Arey free throws, and in the blink of an eye, the Peebles lead was 26-12 at halftime.

As the third quarter began, the Lady Hounds broke a nearly four minute scoring drought with two Kennedy Free throw, the beginning of a 9-0 run that got them right back in the game. The Kennedy free throws were followed by five points from White and a McKenzie Morrison bucket that made it 26-21.

The Lady Indians’ first points of the second half came at the 3:30 mark when Justice drilled fourth three-point goal of the night and a following basket by Kennedy kept the Lady Hounds within six, but back-to-back baskets by Peebles’ Lilly Gray closed out the third quarter and gave the visitors a 33-23 lead headed into the final eight minutes.

Both teams scored on their opening fourth quarter possessions, Manchester getting two from Kennedy and Peebles the same from Arey. With 3:08 to play, Justice hit two from the stripe to push the lead back to 10 and a Kennedy jumper sliced the margin back to 37-29. After an Arey free throw made it a nine-point Peebles, lead, Justice was whistled for her fifth foul with 1:41 to play, but even without their top scorer, on the floor (Manchester’s Kennedy would also foul out late), the Lady Indians managed to hang on.

Seeing her first live action of the season, Peebles’ Jerilin Toller hit a free throw with 32 seconds to play that made it 39-29, but the Lady Hounds kept it interesting with a Sweeney trey to cut the gap to seven, but down the stretch it was Lady Indians’ point guard Kylie Sims sealing the deal, hitting four consecutive free throws as Peebles held on for the big conference win, downing the Lady Hounds by a final count of 43-33.

For the winners, Justice was the top scorer, racking up 21 points, with Tatum Arey adding 9 and Kylie Sims 5, all from the foul line. Lilly Gray scored 4 for the winners but was a beast on the boards, putting up double digit rebound numbers.

Kennedy was the only Lady Hound to reach double figures, leading her squad with 15 points. White tossed in 9, with Sweeney adding 5.

“We’re throwing a lot of different stuff at them so I will give them the benefit of the doubt,” said coach Justice. “If they catch on enough to do all the things that we want to do, we’re going to be pretty good.”

The Lady Indians (5-1) were back in SHAC action on Thursday, Dec. 13 with the always challenging trip to Lynchburg to face the Lady Mustangs and will then make yet another long trip on Monday, Dec. 17, the longest in the conference, as they travel to Fairfield to battle the Lady Lions.

Manchester (1-4) looked to snap a four-game losing streak on Dec. 13 when t hey traveled to Whiteoak to face a team they clobbered 69-12 in their season opener. The task gets a bit tougher on Monday night as the Lady Hounds travel to Eastern Brown to face the talented Lady Warriors. Both of those outings will be conference contests.

Peebles

10 16 7 10 —43

Manchester

1- 2 11 10 —33

Peebles (43): Justice 6 5-8 21, Beekman 0 0-2 0, Toller 0 1-2 1, Reed 1 0-0 3, Arey 2 5-6 9, Gray 2 0-0 4, Sims 0 5-7 5, Team 11 16-25 43.

Manchester (33): White 4 0-1 9, M. Morrison 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 1-2 1, Kennedy 5 3-4 15, Sweeney 2 0-2 5, Team 12 5-11 33.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Justice 4, Reed 1

Manchester (4)- White 1, Kennedy 2, Sweeney 1