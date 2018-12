James E Allen, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday Dec. 13, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and families may sign James’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home (937) 377-4182.