George Oris Abbott, age 97 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Abbot was born in Blue Creek, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1921 to the late Roy and Olive (Lewis) Abbott. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters.

Mr. Abbott was the owner of Abbott Trucking, a lifelong farmer and a United States Army World War II Veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Deborah Lynn Abbot of Stout; two sons, George Oris Abbott of West Union, Ohio and Grant Orin Abbott of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; and two nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery with a graveside service by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the day of the service.

