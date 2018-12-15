Bill R. Hatcher, 66 of West Union, died at his home on Nov. 30, 2018. He was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Bluefield, West Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet L. and Flossie (Lay) Hatcher. He is survived by a daughter, Keri Weinstock of Cincinnati, Ohio; friends, Rob VanLear, Gayle Sherman, Kirk Horter and Sue Horter of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Clayton, Addison and Maxmillian.

At his request, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Counseling Center, 508 E. Main St., West Union, Ohio 45693.

The Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.