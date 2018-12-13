Gary Eugene Ayres, 66, of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, Dec.10, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born in Dunkinsville, Ohio on Jan. 21, 1952. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil (Blue Jay) Ayres and stepmother, Cheryl Hodge Ayres.

Gary is survived by his wife, Terri Ayres of West Union; daughter, Kiley (Justin) Cooper of Peebles, Ohio; mother, Beulah Ayres of West Union; granddaughters, McKarlee and McKenslee Cooper; sisters, Linda (Randy) Louiso of West Union, Tina (Jeff) Osman of Manchester, Melissa Tabor of Portsmouth, Amanda (Brandon) Neely of Chicago; brothers, Larry (Shirley) Ayres and Ronald Ayres of Manchester, Kelly (Martha) Ayres of San Antonio, Tx, David (Roberta) Ayres of West Union. Stepmother; Mary Ayres of Chicago, stepbrother, Michael (Kelsey) Allen of Cincinnati and stepsister, Michelle (Scott) Kallick of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, Gary (Sue) Call of West Union and sister-in-law, Sheila (Bob) Ferguson; aunts, Virginia Copas, Emily (Russell) Brown, Wanda Ayres; uncles, David (Brenda) Staten, Russell (Marilyn) Ayres. He is also survived by an uncle, Oliver (Patty) Staten that was like a father to him and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gary graduated from West Union High School in 1970 and was a member of the Ohio National Guard for six years. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 32 years of employment. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union and a member of the American Legion Young-Moore Post 100 in West Union.

The visitation is from 6- 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is Friday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union with Father Adam Puntel officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery in West Union.