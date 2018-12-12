Shirley Scott, age 77 years of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Scott was born on June 15, 1941, the daughter of the late James and Edna (Taylor) Bayless in Adams County Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded by her sisters Marge, Justine, Mary and Alverda.

Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda Sue Setty of Winchester, Ohio, Cindy Lee Abbott of West Union, Ohio, and Chasity Dawn Vires of Oregon; two sons, David Eugene Scott of Peebles, Ohio and Harold Junior Scott of West Union; sisters, Kathy Harmon of West Union and Doris Bayless-Lambert of Ohio; two brothers, Jimmy Bayless of Dayton, Ohio and Billy Bayless of Lynx; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral home in West Union with Terry Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.