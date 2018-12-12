Rojer Lemus, age 4 years of West Union, Ohio, was received into the arms of angels on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Rojer was born on March 2, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio.

Survivors include his mother Sarah Cruz-Martinez of West Union, Ohio; three sisters, Caidence, Caralina and Joani; three brothers, Christian, Calen and Caissen; maternal grandparents Richard and Shannon Mitchell of West Union; maternal great grandfathers Tim Sanderson of West Union, and Dick Wandell of New York; aunts Casey Land and Travis of South Carolina, Tiffany McClain of Maysville, Ky.; uncles Jeremy Baker, Patrick Mitchell, and Randall Mitchell of West Union; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the family of Rojer Lemus.