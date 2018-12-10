Rhonda (Stephenson) Thacker , 55, of Winchester, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. She was born October 27, 1963 in Middletown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Judy (Parker) Stephenson, and infant daughter, Rhonda.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, James Thacker of Winchester; daughter, Lucinda Hicks of West Union, Ohio; son, Eugene Mahon of Cherry Fork, Ohio; sisters, Kim Adkins of Lynx, Ohio, Michelle Reynolds of Wilmington, Ohio, Sheila Unger and Joanie Grooms both of West Union; brothers, Kenny Stephenson of West Union, and Rodney Stephenson and Ricky Stephenson both of Dunkinsville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Rhonda attended the Germany Hill Community Church when her health permitted.

The visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio.